Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.65

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 9764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,740. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

