Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.9-213.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.95 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on PGNY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.25.
Progyny Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Stories
