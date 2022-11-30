Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Buys $1,027,170.00 in Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,898. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Prologis

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

