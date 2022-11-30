Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Buys $1,027,170.00 in Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PLD stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,898. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.60.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
