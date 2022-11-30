ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.90

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 3477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
ProMIS Neurosciences Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -592.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.