Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $159.29 and last traded at $163.50. Approximately 252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average of $141.89.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

