ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.04 and last traded at $45.05. 3,822,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 114,699,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.