ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 6%

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.04 and last traded at $45.05. 3,822,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 114,699,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.