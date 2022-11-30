ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Down 35.6% in November

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Up 0.5 %

BIS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 7,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,243. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 12.5% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.