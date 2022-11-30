ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,988 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.36% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIXY. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 11,111.1% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 75.7% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

