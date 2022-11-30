Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,355 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $168.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

