Providence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $104.01. 116,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

