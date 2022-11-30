Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,214 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,625,296. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

