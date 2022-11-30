Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,174,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869,752 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,351,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,725 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 72.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,444 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 33.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,618,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 13.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,592,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,430 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Shares of TU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,819. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

