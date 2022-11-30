Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,719 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ares Capital by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ares Capital by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 25,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC remained flat at $19.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

