Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.39. The stock had a trading volume of 65,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

