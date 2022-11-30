Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares during the period. AES accounts for about 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 21.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,824,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AES by 17.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AES by 23.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of AES by 9.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock remained flat at $28.26 on Wednesday. 24,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,152. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

