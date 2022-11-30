Providence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2,319.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LOW traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.02. 45,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,871. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.13. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

