Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 815 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,907,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after buying an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,369,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after buying an additional 116,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

About Zebra Technologies

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.39. 7,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,883. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.88 and a 200 day moving average of $296.81.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.