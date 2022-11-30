Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $105.97 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.38918274 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,596,615.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

