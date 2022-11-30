Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issued By Capital One Financial

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of SM stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,958 shares of company stock worth $1,811,408. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 677.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 1,338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

