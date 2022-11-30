Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $146.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.72. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

