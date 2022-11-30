Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.78.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.48. 9,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

