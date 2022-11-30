Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.42.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $525.27. 20,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,469. The company has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $493.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

