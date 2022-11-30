Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

UNP stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.56. 30,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,923. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

