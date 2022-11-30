Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

Insider Activity

Amgen Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $280.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

