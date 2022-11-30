Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,357. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

