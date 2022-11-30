Quant (QNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.32 Million

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for $121.86 or 0.00710652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $40.32 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506663 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.56 or 0.30817647 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Quant?Quant is a cryptocurrency project that launched in June 2018 that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale without sacrificing efficiency. It aims to allow applications to operate on multiple blockchains through the creation of the first blockchain operating system.That operating system is called the Overledger Network and connects different blockchains using APIs. The operating system allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (called MApps) for their users.What is QNT used for?For developers to create a MApp on the network they must hold a specific amount of QNT tokens. These tokens power the Overledger Network and are used to pay for services developed on top of it. QNT is an ERC-20 token.Who created Quant?Quant says its technology is the brainchild of its cofounder Gilbert Verdian, who while serving at HM Treasury in the UK Government in 2009, and later as Chief Information Security Officer for a Department of Health in Australia “realised the full potential of DLTs [distributed ledger technologies].”The platform was also cofounded by Dr Paolo Tasca, an entrepreneur and digital economist specialized in distributed systems. Dr. Tasca has served as a special advisor on blockchain technology at the United Nations and worked with central banks throughout the world.Where can you buy QNT?Quant’s QNT token is being traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges, now including on Coinbase and Coinbase Pro. You can find out more about which currencies QNT is traded against and on which platforms on our analysis tab.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

