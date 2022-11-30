Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.95.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,478 shares of company stock valued at $13,378,914. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

