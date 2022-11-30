Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 3,884 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. 58,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,019. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 57.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

ZIM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

