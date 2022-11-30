Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 9,641 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $173.75. 7,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.31. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.58.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.