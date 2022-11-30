Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 174.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,601 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.91. 16,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

