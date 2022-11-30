Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 5,065 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $148.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $161.04.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

