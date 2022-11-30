Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.2 %

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

NYSE:CMG traded up $19.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,571.88. 3,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,128. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,776.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,510.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,474.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.