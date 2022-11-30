Quantum (QUA) Trading 90% Lower Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 90% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $56,015.30 and approximately $180,986.41 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,099.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010405 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041031 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00247881 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009998 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,943.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

