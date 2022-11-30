QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $98.20 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $98.20 million and $143,036.51 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,836.80 or 1.00029921 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00011186 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040320 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00247096 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127805 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $145,246.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.