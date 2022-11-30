Radix Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $682,678.44 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. Radix has a market cap of $159.18 million and approximately $682,678.44 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Radix has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506663 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.56 or 0.30817647 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,788,062,844 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

