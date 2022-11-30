Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Price Target Raised to €16.80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.40 ($15.88) to €16.80 ($17.32) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RAIFF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from €13.40 ($13.81) to €14.80 ($15.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

OTCMKTS RAIFF remained flat at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

