Rakon 1-Day Volume Reaches $65,686.55 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, Rakon has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Rakon token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001653 BTC on major exchanges. Rakon has a market cap of $68.88 million and approximately $65,686.55 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rakon

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

