Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

SHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,457. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

