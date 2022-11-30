Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,965 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 122,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,457. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

