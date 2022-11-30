Rational Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,330. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.68.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

