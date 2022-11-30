Rational Advisors LLC Sells 7,533 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 6.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $84,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.80. The stock had a trading volume of 764,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,268,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

