Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,051. The firm has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

