Red Tortoise LLC Purchases 772 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 1.6% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 45,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 44,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $56.79.

