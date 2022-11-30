Red Tortoise LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.79. The stock had a trading volume of 357,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,408,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.22 and a 200 day moving average of $179.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

