Red Tortoise LLC Sells 495 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Red Tortoise LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.4% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.27. The stock had a trading volume of 46,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,718. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.14.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

