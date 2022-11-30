Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,075 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 21,537.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after acquiring an additional 592,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,946,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

