Relay Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.01 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $8.01 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

