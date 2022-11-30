Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Update

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,500 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 805,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RS stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $211.29. The company had a trading volume of 389,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,932. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $215.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.28.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.40.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $2,207,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.