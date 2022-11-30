Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 557,368 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of AMETEK worth $109,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 73.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,986. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.