Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $111,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $260,000. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE WPM opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

